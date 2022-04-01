Gastroenterology technology: 5 updates from last 30 days

Artificial intelligence and other gastroenterology technology developments are shifting the way gastroenterologists perform procedures.

Five updates in gastroenterology technology from the last 30 days:

1. A physician at Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgical Clinic completed the clinic's first Enterra Therapy implant, a device used to treat chronic intractable nausea and vomiting in patients with gastroparesis or diabetes.

2. Diagnostic imaging startup Wision A.I. added two new artificial intelligence-assisted software products to aid in colon cancer screening to its portfolio.

3. The Medical College of Georgia in Augusta is now offering a noninvasive screening for esophageal cancer with the Eso Check, a ballooned device that collects cells as it moves up the esophagus without the need for endoscopy.

4. Using artificial intelligence during colonoscopies may help decrease adenoma miss rates, according to a new study. In the study, AI-assisted colonoscopies saw an adenoma miss rate of 15.5 percent, compared to 32.4 percent with a standard colonoscopy.

5. Rush University System for Health in Illinois now offers artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopies using Medtronic's GI Genius intelligent endoscopy systems, which detect colorectal polyps using deep learning algorithms and increased visualization.