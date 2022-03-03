Rush Health System installs AI colonoscopy tech

Illinois hospital system Rush University System for Health now offers artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopies using Medtronic's GI Genius intelligent endoscopy systems.

The AI was made available for use at Rush facilities in Chicago and suburban Aurora, Oak Park and Oak Brook in February, according to a March 2 news release.

The technology detects colorectal polyps using deep learning algorithms and increased visualization. It can look for regions with visual characteristics compatible with mucosal abnormalities, then point out concerning polyps on its screen so the gastroenterologist can locate them.

Compared to the conventional colonoscopy process, the device has a nearly 50 percent relative increase in detecting multiple polyps during a colonoscopy. It also can reduce endoscopists' polyp miss rate by half, according to Rush.

"This new technology will make a significant impact in patient outcomes," Joshua Melson, MD, medical director of Rush's high-risk clinic for gastrointestinal cancers in the division of digestive diseases said. "Expert physicians will also benefit from this technology, as they will be able to detect polyps more easily before they become cancerous. With colorectal cancer, early detection is critical."