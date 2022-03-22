Diagnostic imaging startup unveils 2 new colon cancer screening products

Diagnostic imaging startup Wision A.I. is expanding its product portfolio to include two new artificial intelligence-assisted software products to aid in colon cancer screening.

The two products are polyp detection software EndoScreener and a histopathology software product, according to a March 22 news release.

EndoScreener received FDA approval in November 2021, and the histopathological product is in the presubmission stage.

In four randomized controlled trials, EndoScreener increased detected adenoma by 32.2 percent and reduced adenoma miss rate by 35.6 percent, the news release said.

The histopathological product will be used to help with localizing high-grade dysplasia in whole-slide imaging.