Gastroenterologist barred from seeing female patients & 4 other must-read articles

1. The Florida Department of Health placed an emergency restriction on a gastroenterologist's medical license after it said he inappropriately touched a woman during an emergency room exam. Read more here.

2. Fort Myers, Fla.-based gastroenterologist Asif Choudhury, MD, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery. Read more here.

3. Bausch Health wants to center its attention on its ophthalmology efforts, but expects gastroenterology to remain a key driver of its business as well, according to insights presented Jan. 13 at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Bausch Health CEO Joseph Papa and CFO Paul Herendeen made the comments at the conference. Read more here.

4. Pentax Medical received FDA clearance for its Imagina Endoscopy System for gastrointestinal procedures at ASCs. Read more about it here.

5. A rise in upper gastroenterology endoscopy to diagnose and treat esophageal diseases will propel high demand for GI procedures in the next decade, according to Sg2's 2019 Impact of Change forecast. Read more here.



