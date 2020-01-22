Analyst: US gastroenterology ASC market to hit $10.8B

The U.S. gastroenterology-facing ASC market will hit $10.8 billion by 2026, according to a Grand View Research market report.

What you should know:

1. The market was valued at $6.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a 5.91 percent compound annual growth rate from that time.

2. Analysts attributed the growth to cost efficiency, improved patient outcomes, disease prevalence, a growing geriatric population and the convenience of ASCs.

3. Analysts also said the industrywide shift to outpatient settings was a reason the market has been so attractive. The U.S. has approximately 9,280 ASCs, with the highest concentrations in California, Florida and Texas.

