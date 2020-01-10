4 projections for GI, urology in ASCs in 2020

A rise in upper gastroenterology endoscopy to diagnose and treat esophageal diseases will propel high demand for GI procedures in the next decade, according to Sg2's 2019 Impact of Change forecast.

Sg2 Senior Consulting Director Amanda Olderog shared four additional projections for GI and urology over the next decade in ASC Focus:

1. Direct-to-consumer, stool-based screening tests such as Cologuard will contribute to a spike in GI diagnostic service volumes.

2. Rising diagnostic service volumes for GI will also be driven by heightened awareness of early-onset colorectal cancer.

3. Improvements in minimally invasive and noninvasive treatments will push more urology services to outpatient settings.

4. Overall demand for urological services is expected to increase as the U.S. population ages.

