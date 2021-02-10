Gastro Health to be sold, CRH Medical to be acquired — 4 GI industry notes

Here are four updates from GI companies and practices over the past week:

1. The GI Quality Improvement Consortium board of directors is going through a leadership transition as Glenn Eisen, MD, steps down after 11 years of service. Costas Kefalas, MD, who was previously vice president, will be the consortium's president and board chair.



2. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System began a clinical trial to test an artificial intelligence device used to increase polyp detection during colonoscopy.



3. Well Health reached an arrangement agreement to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of CRH Medical at $4 per share.



4. In what's shaping up to be a banner year of private equity investment in gastroenterology, PE Hub reported Feb. 5 that Audax Private Equity will sell Miami-based Gastro Health in 2021.

