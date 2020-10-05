Gastro Health begins offering CapsoCam at home

Following the FDA's labeling change, Miami-based Gastro Health now offers patients access to CapsoCam Plus treatments at home.

CapsoCam is a small bowel capsule endoscope. It is the only capsule endoscopy system that doesn't require external equipment. The patient ingests the capsule, resumes daily activities while exam data is being captured, and returns the device eight to 12 hours later, where it will be disinfected between uses.

Joseph Garcia, Gastro Health CEO, said, "The safety of our patients and staff is a top priority amid this pandemic and being able to ... reduce the risk of in-person exposure while continuing to innovate our telehealth program is something we are very proud of."

