FDA-approved colonoscopy prep pill, US Digestive partners with GI practice & more — 4 industry notes

Here are four updates from GI companies and practices from the past week:

The FDA approved Sebela Pharmaceuticals' colonoscopy preparation tablet Sutab, the company announced.

Researchers developed a model that can predict an individual patient's risk to develop advanced precancerous polyps and colon cancer.



Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health partnered with West Chester (Pa.) GI Associates, the platform announced.



Jacksonville, Fla.-based Digestive Disease Consultants is building a second ASC in the city, according to Abdi Abbassi, MD, a gastroenterologist with the practice.

More articles on surgery centers:

The most controversial trends in spine from 10 surgeons

Dr. Ali Baaj to build UArizona-Banner spine program from scratch in new role

Investment firm bets big on spine device company that rejected Stryker takeover

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.