FDA-approved colonoscopy prep pill, US Digestive partners with GI practice & more — 4 industry notes
Here are four updates from GI companies and practices from the past week:
The FDA approved Sebela Pharmaceuticals' colonoscopy preparation tablet Sutab, the company announced.
Researchers developed a model that can predict an individual patient's risk to develop advanced precancerous polyps and colon cancer.
Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health partnered with West Chester (Pa.) GI Associates, the platform announced.
Jacksonville, Fla.-based Digestive Disease Consultants is building a second ASC in the city, according to Abdi Abbassi, MD, a gastroenterologist with the practice.
