Model predicts patient CRC risk effectively

Researchers developed a model that can predict an individual patient's risk to develop advanced precancerous polyps and colon cancer, Medical Xpress reported Nov. 10.

Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine and Regenstrief Institute, both in Indianapolis, developed a patient-risk estimation model for physicians to use to direct patients to appropriate screening options. The model considers age, diet, sex, lifestyle and smoking history, among other factors. Researchers detailed their model in a paper published in Gut.

The model was tested on 4,500 people between 50 and 80 years old who had never been screened. The group was made up of individuals of varying CRC risk. Screening colonoscopy was only recommended for 10 percent of the group.

The model was developed in response to screening delays related to COVID-19. The model can help patients avoid undergoing an unnecessary colonoscopy when a screening alternative would be as effective, the article states.

