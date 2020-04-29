Exact Sciences quarterly revenues hit $348M & more: 6 GI industry key notes

Here are six updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Gastroenterology-focused group purchasing organization Gastrologix partnered with Clinical Research Strategy Group to facilitate discounted rates to CSRG's clinical trial management platform.

The American Gastroenterological Association partnered with EndoscopyNow to provide AGA members access to a centralized platform with news, clinical data, procedural insights and product information.

Exact Sciences pre-announced some first quarter 2020 financial figures and will post $348 million in first quarter revenues. Read more.

University Gastroenterology installed Jonathan Friedman as chief operating officer.

CRH Medical Corp. appointed Brian Griffin to its board of directors, the Vancouver, Canada-based company announced April 23.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals received a loan for around $2.2 million through the Paycheck Protection Program, which it will use to cover payroll and employee benefit expenses.

More articles on surgery centers:

Illinois Department of Health continues plea for surgery centers to donate PPE

Airbnb for ASCs — How a company is pairing surgeons with available surgery centers

The Joint Commission supports personal face mask use

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.