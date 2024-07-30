Colonoscopy in the headlines: 7 updates

Here are seven stories involving colonoscopy or colorectal cancer treatment that Becker's as reported on since July 1:

1. The FDA approved a screening test for colorectal cancer on July 29 that only requires a sample of blood, which can find cancers when they are early stage and usually curable. The blood test, created by Palo Alto, Calif.-based Guardant Health, was able to detect 83% of colorectal cancers in studies, but only 13% of dangerous polyps. Colonoscopies find approximately 95% of these polyps.

2. In the last year, three celebrities have publicly shared their colonoscopy journeys in an effort to encourage people to get checked for colorectal cancer.

3. Along with a 2.8% physician pay cut, CMS is floating several changes to colorectal cancer screening policy in its proposed payment system for 2025.

4. Molecular genetics diagnostic company Mainz (Germany) Biomed submitted an application for breakthrough device designation from the FDA for a colorectal cancer screening test.

5. Medtech company Insign Medical Technology and artificial intelligence company AAEON partnered to develop an AI-assisted endoscopy system.

6. The rate of colonoscopies performed by family physicians decreased between 2016 and 2021, according to a 2024 study published in the Journal of Rural Health.

7. Many patients are still paying out of pocket for colonoscopy bowel prep despite a federal law stating it should be covered by insurance, according to a study led by Eric Shah, MD, at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan.