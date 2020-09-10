Capital Digestive Care partners with Peninsula Gastroenterology Associates

Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care partnered with Delmar, Md.-based Peninsula Gastroenterology Associates Sept. 1.

What you should know:

1. The partnership expands Capital Digestive's reach into the Eastern Shore area of the mid-Atlantic.

2. Peninsula Gastroenterology has provided care in the region since 1975. The practice has four gastroenterologists and two advanced care practitioners.

3. Capital Digestive's private equity-backed arm, PE Practice Solutions, played a role in the partnership. PE Practice Solutions upgraded Peninsula Gastroenterology's IT infrastructure, EHR system and added staff for charge entry. Peninsula was also integrated into Capital Digestive's website and other digital channels.

4. Capital Digestive now represents more than 80 physicians and care practitioners in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

