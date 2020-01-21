Insights from the CEOs of Optum, USPI, Surgery Partners & more — 8 ASC industry notes

Here are eight updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Last year, Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Optum revenues jumped 11.5 percent, reaching $113 billion. OptumHealth revenues were up 25.6 percent to $30.3 billion, led by OptumCare, which includes Surgical Care Affiliates. Read more.

Optum reported double-digit annual revenue growth in 2019 and was a driving factor in the success of UnitedHealthcare last year. Read more.

Leawood, Kan.-based NueHealth acquired minority ownership in Paoli (Pa.) Surgery Center and assumed the facility's day-to-day management in late 2019.

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is collaborating with Lyft to improve transportation options for patients and staff.

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International has been an area of strong performance and growth for Tenet over the years, and in 2020 the company aims to continue building on its reputation to add more centers to its platform. Read more.

Since its founding in 2004, Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners has had a growth strategy dependent on acquisitions and organic growth that has led to revenue growth over the years. Read more.

Nashville-based Covenant Surgical Partners announced on Jan. 21 that it is shifting its strategy from an ASC-focused company to a physician services company, and it has a new partnership to underscore the change. Read more.

A ribbon-cutting was recently held for the Lighthouse Surgery Center in Hartford, Conn. The ASC is a joint venture between Saint Francis Hospital, Lighthouse Surgeons and Woodland Anesthesiology Associates.

