AI in GI: 8 updates from the past 90 days

Artificial intelligence is known by some gastroenterology leaders as the "biggest disrupter" of the industry — aiding GIs in identifying colon polyps and more.

"It has the potential to change everything about how we practice and care for our patients in clinics as well as endoscopy," Linda Lee, MD, the medical director of endoscopy for Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, told Becker's.

Here are eight updates on AI in GI since July 1:

1. Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center reportedly was the first in the state of Massachusetts to perform a procedure using Medtronic's AI endoscopy module, GI Genius.

2. Gainesville-based University of Florida Shands Hospital opened an endoscopy center with AI labs.

3. Iterative Scopes bagged $30 million in series A funding to develop its AI-powered gastroenterology and drug development technology.

4. Medical device company Abbott gained FDA approval for its new AI-powered software.

5. Chaitanya Pant, MD, is one of the first physicians in Wisconsin to use new AI technology for the detection of esophageal cancer.

6. HCA Healthcare affiliate Largo (Fla.) Medical Center added Medtronic's GI Genius for colonoscopy detection.

7. The Cancer Treatment Centers of America Phoenix implemented Medtronic's GI Genius.

8. Here's why three GI physicians are excited about AI.