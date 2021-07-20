Florida hospital onboards AI colonoscopy system

HCA Healthcare affiliate Largo (Fla.) Medical Center added Medtronic's GI Genius for colonoscopy detection, ABC affiliate WFTS Tampa reported July 16.

The artificial intelligence device helps detect polyps during colonoscopies. It's compatible with any colonoscopy video and uses advanced AI to recognize the presence of precancerous lesions with a visual marker in real time.

A recent study found that GI Genius was able to identify precancerous or cancerous tumors at a 13 percent higher rate than a standard colonoscopy, according to WFTS Tampa.

The FDA granted de novo clearance for the device in April.