The great equalizer: Why these 3 GI physicians are excited about AI

New technology can turn an industry on its head, and these three gastroenterologists have all pointed out artificial intelligence as the most exciting future disruptor for their field.

Note: The following responses were lightly edited for style and clarity.

Question: What GI technology are you most excited about today?

Joseph Feuerstein, MD. Beth Israel Deaconess (Boston): One of the most exciting technologies emerging in the field now is the use of artificial intelligence to aid in polyp detection. While this is definitely not a replacement for careful, high-quality screening by a skilled endoscopist, it is a wonderful aid to complement the endoscopist's skill in finding and removing polyps.

The goal of all colon cancer screening programs is to provide the highest-quality colonoscopy with resection of all polyps to prevent colon cancer. AI provides a potentially equalizing platform that will enhance all endoscopists' ability to detect polyps. Each iteration of the AI is likely to improve and provide even better results over the next few years.

Linda Lee, MD. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston): I am most excited about the impact of AI on [gastroenterology] because this can be a disruptive force across the entire field. For example, in endoscopy, the easiest thing to envision is the use of AI algorithms to assist the physician in identifying various lesions. However, it will impact endoscopy operations from supply chain management to schedule optimization and patient calls about preparations and procedures.

One can envision a similar impact on scheduling in outpatient clinics, including ensuring patients get scheduled with the correct subspecialty providers for the appropriate visit length, based on the patient's issues and accounting for anticipated no-shows. It will be exciting to see how AI helps us deliver higher-quality and more efficient care to our patients.

Jason Dominitz, MD. Veterans Affairs Puget Sound (Seattle): I am most excited about advances in artificial intelligence for endoscopy, especially with respect to colonoscopy. This technology offers tremendous potential for improving [abnormal growth] detection and classification, and for assessing the overall quality of the colonoscopy.