9 moves from GI Alliance in 7 months

Here are 9 moves from Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 4:

1. GI Alliance received a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

2. GI Alliance is leasing a 12,400-square-foot space to open a practice in Little Rock, Ark.

3. GI Alliance partnered with Gastroenterology Consultants, expanding its presence in the Houston area.

4. GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Mo., gaining entrance to the Kansas and Missouri markets.

5. GI Alliance named Casey Chapman, MD, as its chief medical officer.

6. A deal between GI Alliance and Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology was named "USA Deal of the Year" at the 13th annual America's M&A Atlas Awards.

7. Northwest Arkansas Gastroenterologists joined GI Alliance to form the state's largest gastroenterologist network.

8. GI Alliance added Normal, Ill.-based Digestive Disease Consultants to its network.

9. GI Alliance added Washington (Issaquah) Gastroenterology to its network.