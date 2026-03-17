5 studies scaring gastroenterologists 

Gastroenterologists face rising clinical and operational obstacles as the GI diseases become more prevalent in the U.S. population and reimbursement rates fall for essential procedures.

Here are five studies scaring GIs:

1. Gastrointestinal cancers are expected to double globally by 2050, according to a new multi-institutional study co-led by Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, among others. According to the study, the biggest increases will be in pancreatic cancer diagnoses and colorectal cancer deaths. Ju Dong Yang, MD, a professor and medical director of Cedars-Sinai’s liver cancer program said that up to 70% of liver cancers are preventable. While hepatitis B and C were once main drivers of liver cancer, there are new forces at play.

2. By 2036, the U.S. is projected to have a near balance of colorectal surgeons nationwide, with a supply of 3,360 physicians compared to demand for 3,380, a shortfall of just 20 surgeons, or 99% adequacy overall, according to projections from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resource. However, that national equilibrium masks sharp regional imbalances. Several large states, including California, Texas, Florida and Georgia, are projected to face notable shortages, while parts of the Mountain West and South are expected to meet just 33% to 50% of projected demand.

3. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease and precancerous colorectal lesions face an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer, with risk levels tied to the severity of the lesions, according to a new study led by researchers at New York City-based NYU Langone Health. The study, published Feb. 16 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, tracked more than 54,000 patients in Sweden over a median of nearly 15 years. Researchers found that participants with low-grade dysplasia were 3.5 times more likely to develop advanced lesions or cancer than patients with no dysplasia. Of those with high-grade dysplasia, 40% developed colorectal cancer.

4. According to a new study published byClinical Gastroenterology and Hepatologyin January, between 2013 and 2023, private equity firms acquired 114 outpatient gastroenterology practices, encompassing 1169 clinical sites nationwide. That includes 854 clinics, 266 endoscopy centers, and 49 infusion centers. In total, about 14% of all GI clinical sites nationwide are now affiliated with PE-backed platforms.



5. Colonoscopy reimbursements have fallen by more than 40% since 2001, even as ASC revenue has grown, shifting the balance of revenue between professional and facility fees, according to a November 2025 Medscape report.