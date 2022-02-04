8 developments in GI technology

Here are eight key updates on gastroenterology medtech in the last three months:

1. Medtronic's PillCam Small Bowel 3 system for remote endoscopy recieved 510(k) clearance from the FDA.

2. Micro-Tech Endoscopy launched its LesionHunter cold snare, a cold snare with an ultra-thin nitinol wire designed to advance polypectomy.

3. A study found that patients who recieved virtual reality video education before a colonoscopy had better bowel preparation, higher polyl and adenoma detection rates and inproved compliance and satisfaction.

4. Medronic recieved a Health Canada license for GI Genius, its artificial intelligence endoscopy system.

5. Virtual Incision completed a $46 million seris C funding round, which it will use to support its MIRA Surgical Platform.

6. Belgium-based Endo Tools Therapeutics earned FDA approval for its Endomina system for endoscopic suture placement and approximation of gastrointestinal soft tissue.

7. Iterative Scopes obtained $150 million in series B funding to develop its artificial intelligence-powered gastroenterology technology.

8. Medical device company Standard Bariatrics' Titan SGS surgical stapler has been used in more than 1,000 clinical cases as of Jan. 19.