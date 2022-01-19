Standard Bariatrics sleeve gastrectomy stapler passes 1,000 uses

Cincinnati-based medical device company Standard Bariatrics' Titan SGS surgical stapler has been used in more than 1,000 clinical cases.

The device was first used in gastric sleeve surgery Aug. 24, 2021, and Standard Bariatrics said Jan. 19 that surgeons using it are reporting less operative time and less postoperative patient nausea. It was cleared by the FDA in April 2021.

Standard Bariatrics said the Titan SGS reached $1 million in sales during November 2021, after less than six months on the market. Standard Bariatrics currently has multiple investors with a mix of series A and series B funding.