4 physicians on the cutting edge of GI 

Gastroenterology is a rapidly changing specialty as physicians find new ways to utilize emerging technology and clinical developments to improve patient access and outcomes.

Here are four physicians on who are pushing innovation and clinical advancement in GI:

1. Amiko Uchida, MD, a gastroenterologist at University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City, was named a 2026 Young Physician-Scientist Award recipient by the American Society of Clinical Investigation. Dr. Uchida is an assistant professor in the division of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition. Her research focuses on immune-mediated gastrointestinal diseases, particularly eosinophilic inflammation and eosinophilic esophagitis.

2. Two physicians at Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health—Christopher Marshall, MD, clinical chief and assistant professor of medicine, and Jaroslav Zivny, MD, associate professor of medicine—completed the system’s first full-thickness resection device procedure. During a routine screening colonoscopy, a neuroendocrine tumor was identified and removed using a newly acquired full-thickness resection device.

3. Charles Scroggins, MD, was part of a team at Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health that was the first in the state to treat a patient using histotripsy, a noninvasive ultrasound-based therapy for liver tumors.