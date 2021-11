Medtronic received a Health Canada license for GI Genius, its artificial intelligence endoscopy system, the company said Nov. 30.

Compatible with any colonoscopy video, GI Genius is a computer-aided detection system that increases adenoma detection rates. The FDA granted de novo clearance for the device in April.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer in Canada, with 26,300 cases diagnosed in 2019.