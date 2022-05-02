6 updates for gastroenterology leaders

From a $35.7 million gastrointestinal specialty center to a data breach, here are six gastroenterology updates:

1. Cincinnati GI's surgery center, Anderson Endoscopy in Cincinnati, has treated more than 10,000 patients in one year.

2. Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System opened a $35.7 million gastrointestinal specialty center.

3. The use of artificial intelligence detection tools has the potential to save the U.S. millions of dollars annually, according to a study published in The Lancet Digital Health.

4. A Colorado physician has seen a 39 percent increase in the amount of at-home colon cancer screening tests his office sends to patients.

5. Gurnee-based Illinois Gastroenterology Group was hit with a network breach in October.

6. Independence Blue Cross and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance launched a cancer screening and prevention program addressing health equity.