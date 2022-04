Cincinnati GI's surgery center, Anderson Endoscopy in Cincinnati, has treated more than 10,000 patients in one year, according to an April 27 news release shared with Becker's.

"Serving more than 10,000 patients a year is a great accomplishment," said Greg Schooler, Cincinnati GI COO. "It means we are reaching people with an important message: early detection saves lives."

Cincinnati GI is an independent specialty physician group.