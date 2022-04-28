Independence Blue Cross puts $2.5M toward CRC prevention program

Independence Blue Cross and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance launched a cancer screening and prevention program addressing health equity.

Independence invested $2.5 million into the Cycles of Impact program, according to an April 28 news release shared with Becker's.

The program is a three-year pilot with the goal of screening at least 2,400 people in Philadelphia and preventing at least 60 cancer diagnoses. It aims to close the gap in screening rates within the Black community and encourage Black Philadelphia residents to get screened for CRC.

Cycles of Impact plans to launch this summer.