6 new GI-driven ASCs, facilities

Six ASCs and facilities opened or announced in the past month are expected to offer gastroenterology services:

A 23,000-square-foot ASC in Anna, Texas, is on track for a July opening despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The ASC will feature an integrated GI suite.

Construction firm Golden Triangle Construction is putting the finishing touches on an ASC and a GI expansion in Fort Collins, Colo. It is also remodeling a Greeley, Colo., building to house a GI practice.

Thompson Health Gastroenterology relocated to a new outpatient clinic May 4. The new Marilyn Sands Outpatient Clinic occupies the ground floor of an $11.9 million intensive care unit on UR Thompson Health's main campus in Canandaigua, N.Y.

Richmond (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates leased space in the Midlothian (Va.) Center that could be used for expansion.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic gained approval in early April to construct a $65 million facility in Jacksonville, Fla., where it would offer cardiology, GI and other services. Just weeks later, the system said it would stop all new construction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

