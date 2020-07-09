5 top-read stories in GI this week — July 9

Here are the five most-read Becker's ASC Review articles for gastroenterologists the week of July 6-10:

1. Florida hospitals keeping ASCs open as elective surgeries are delayed

2. Pennsylvania GI surgery center struggles to secure PPE

3. Gastroenterologists continue down rocky road to recovery

4. Proton pump inhibitor use increases risk of positive COVID-19 test, survey says

5. Virginia GI practice expands

