5 statistics making gastroenterologists optimistic

A quick recap of recent positive industry developments.
- Gastroenterology is the sixth-wealthiest speciality, according to Medscape's Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022.
- Gastroenterology has the second-highest telemedicine usage of any adult speciality, according to Doximity's "State of Telemedicine Report."
- A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine reported that every rectal cancer patient treated emerged cancer-free and without clinically significant complications, a result hailed as historic by a study co-author.
- Using GI Genius, the only FDA-cleared, commercially available AI poly detection device, in conjunction with a colonoscopy can decrease polyp miss rates by nearly 50 percent.
- Physician medical group deals nearly doubled in the first quarter of 2021 and have continued at the same elevated levels since.