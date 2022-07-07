5 statistics making gastroenterologists optimistic

Paige Haeffele -  

A quick recap of recent positive industry developments.

  1. Gastroenterology is the sixth-wealthiest speciality, according to Medscape's Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022.
  2. Gastroenterology has the second-highest telemedicine usage of any adult speciality, according to Doximity's "State of Telemedicine Report."
  3. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine reported that every rectal cancer patient treated emerged cancer-free and without clinically significant complications, a result hailed as historic by a study co-author.
  4. Using GI Genius, the only FDA-cleared, commercially available AI poly detection device, in conjunction with a colonoscopy can decrease polyp miss rates by nearly 50 percent.
  5. Physician medical group deals nearly doubled in the first quarter of 2021 and have continued at the same elevated levels since.

