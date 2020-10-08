5 most-read stories in GI this week — Gastro Health 1st to use endoscopic gastroscope in US
Here are the five most-read Becker's ASC Review articles for gastroenterologists the week of Oct. 5-9:
- Blood test can diagnose celiac disease without biopsy with 95% accuracy
- Gastro Health partners with 2 practices, expands into Ohio
- Nearly 200k patients miss colonoscopies since start of pandemic
- 2020 CRC case projections for 50 states, DC
- Gastro Health 1st in US to use new endoscopic gastroscope
