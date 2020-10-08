5 most-read stories in GI this week — Gastro Health 1st to use endoscopic gastroscope in US

Carly Behm -

Here are the five most-read Becker's ASC Review articles for gastroenterologists the week of Oct. 5-9:

  1. Blood test can diagnose celiac disease without biopsy with 95% accuracy
  2. Gastro Health partners with 2 practices, expands into Ohio
  3. Nearly 200k patients miss colonoscopies since start of pandemic
  4. 2020 CRC case projections for 50 states, DC
  5. Gastro Health 1st in US to use new endoscopic gastroscope

