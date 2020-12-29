5 most-read GI stories in 2020

These are the stories that made the biggest splash on Becker's ASC Review's gastroenterology line in 2020:

1. GI societies issue joint statement on COVID-19 — What you should know, what you should do

2. 190 hospitals recognized for GI care

3. The rise of Cologuard — Tracking Exact Sciences' journey

4. Gastroenterology reports 2nd largest revenue, utilization drops of any specialty

5. A timeline of PE investment in GI

