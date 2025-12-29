5 GIs who stepped into leadership roles in 2025

From department chairs and systemwide clinical leaders to national society presidents, gastroenterologists across the country stepped into influential leadership roles in 2025, shaping care delivery, research and professional education.

Here are five GI leaders who took on new leadership posts this year:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

John Vargo, MD, named chair of medicine at MetroHealth System: Cleveland-based MetroHealth System appointed Dr. Vargo, a gastroenterologist, as chair of its department of medicine. Dr. Vargo joins MetroHealth after more than 30 years at Cleveland Clinic, where he held multiple senior clinical and leadership roles, and will oversee a broad portfolio of internal medicine and medical subspecialties.

Babak Firoozi, MD, named medical director of gastroenterology at MemorialCare Medical Group: Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare Medical Group appointed Dr. Firoozi as medical director of gastroenterology. Dr. Firoozi will lead efforts to improve care coordination, standardize clinical protocols and support the growth of the system’s GI program.

Rohit Loomba, MD, named inaugural John C. Martin Endowed Chair in Liver Disease at UC San Diego: The University of California, San Diego appointed Dr. Loomba as the inaugural holder of the John C. Martin Endowed Chair in Liver Disease. Chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at UC San Diego Health, Dr. Loomba is internationally recognized for his work in noninvasive imaging and metabolic liver disease research, with contributions that have shaped global clinical trials and FDA approvals.

Steven Wexner, MD, named physician executive director and system chief of colorectal surgery at MedStar Health: Columbia, Mo.-based MedStar Health appointed Dr. Wexner as physician executive director and system chief of colorectal surgery. Dr. Wexner is known for developing the widely used Wexner Incontinence and Constipation Scores and will be based at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C.

5. William Chey, MD, elected 2025-2026 president of the American College of Gastroenterology: The American College of Gastroenterology elected Dr. Chey as its 2025-2026 president. A clinician-researcher and chief of gastroenterology at the University of Michigan, Dr. Chey has authored more than 500 publications and numerous clinical practice guidelines and will lead the organization’s education, policy and research initiatives.