UC San Diego names inaugural liver disease chair

University of California in San Diego has appointed Rohit Loomba, MD, as the inaugural holder of the John C. Martin Endowed Chair in Liver Disease.

The chair was established through a gift from the John C. Martin Foundation to support research and treatment focused on population-based risk factors in liver disease. Dr. Loomba is chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at UC San Diego Health and director of its metabolic-dysfunction associated steatotic liver disease research center, according to a Nov. 13 system news release.

Dr. Loomba is internationally recognized for his work in noninvasive imaging techniques, including MRI-proton density fat fraction, a biomarker now used in over 100 global clinical trials for steatohepatitis. His research has contributed to FDA approvals and the design of late-stage trials.

John C. Martin, who died in 2021, was former chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences and a leader in HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C therapy development. The endowed chair honors his legacy in advancing global access to life-saving treatments, according to the release.