MemorialCare names Dr. Babak Firoozi as GI director

Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare Medical Group has appointed Babak Firoozi, MD, to serve as medical director of gastroenterology.

In the role, he will lead initiatives to improve care coordination, standardize clinical protocols, and support physician engagement, according to a Nov. 5 news release from MemorialCare.

Dr. Firoozi is a gastroenterologist with expertise in procedures including capsule endoscopy and colonoscopy. He joined MemorialCare in 2023.

As director of gastroenterology, Dr. Firoozi will focus on the development and growth of the system’s GI program, the release said.