Renowned GI surgeon joins MedStar Health as physician executive

Steven Wexner, MD, has joined Columbia, Mo.-based Medstar Health as physician executive director and system chief of colorectal surgery.

According to a Nov. 4 news release, Dr. Wexner will be based at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., joining the organization with more than 38 years of experience.

Dr. Wexner is regarded as a pioneer in colorectal surgery, according to the release, and created the now widely utilized Wexner Incontinence Score and Wexner Constipation Score.

Dr. Wexner specializes in surgery for rectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, rectourethral and rectovaginal fistulas and re-operative pelvic surgery.