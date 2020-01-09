5 gastroenterologists making headlines

The following gastroenterologists have been featured in the news recently:

St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, N.Y. and Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre, N.Y. named Lynn O'Connor, MD, the new chief of colon and rectal surgery. Both hospitals are part of the Catholic Health Services health system.

Mercyhealth has hired Raza Hamdani, MD, to its staff at the Mercyhealth Rockton Avenue location in Rockford, Ill.

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest General Hospital added Porter Glover, MD, Telciane Vesa, MD, and Andrew Weeks, MD, to its gastroenterology care team.



