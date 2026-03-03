5 gastroenterologist moves in 1 month 

Recruitment efforts and leadership reshuffling within gastroenterology remain active as hospitals and health systems double down on cancer prevention, digestive disease growth and advanced surgical capabilities.

In the past month alone, several organizations, from academic medical centers to community hospitals, announced physician appointments aimed at expanding access, scaling specialty service lines and meeting rising demand for GI care.

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

Philadelphia-based Temple Health’s Fox Chase Cancer Center appointed gastroenterologist David Weinberg, MD, as vice president and physician leader of the cancer screening and prevention service line, as well as associate director of cancer screening and prevention for the Institute for Cancer Research.

Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System added gastroenterologist Neelima Rao, MD, to its medical staff. She brings more than a decade of experience and completed her internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship at the Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Field Willingham, MD, will join the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and UHealth as chief of the division of digestive health and liver diseases June 29. He was recruited following a $10 million gift to support growth in digestive health and hepatology.

MaineHealth Pen Bay Hospital in Rockport added Reza Rahbar, MD, to its gastroenterology practice. He previously served in colorectal surgery leadership roles at Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC REX Hospital and Lewiston-based Central Maine Medical Center.