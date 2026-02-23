University of Miami names GI division chief

Field Willingham, MD, will join the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and UHealth, University of Miami health system as chief of the division of digestive health and liver diseases, effective June 29.

Dr. Willingham was previously a professor of medicine at Emory University in Atlanta, where he also served as director of endoscopy and associate division director for academic affairs in the division of digestive diseases.

He was recruited to lead the Miami division following a $10 million gift from Citadel CEO Kenneth Griffin. The gift supports strategic growth in digestive health and hepatology, including recruitment, research, education and care delivery initiatives across UHealth.

In his new role, Dr. Willingham will oversee faculty development, clinical optimization and research expansion in endoscopy, inflammatory bowel disease, motility, the microbiome and hepatology. He also plans to grow fellowship training and integrate new technologies in pancreatic disease and gastrointestinal oncology.

The division is part of the department of medicine and works closely with the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Crohn’s and Colitis Center and the Miami Transplant Institute.