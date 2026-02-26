Gastroenterologist named leader at Temple Health’s cancer center

Philadelphia-based Temple Health’s Fox Chase Cancer Center appointed David Weinberg, MD, as vice president and physician lead of the cancer screening and prevention service line and associate director of cancer screening and prevention for the Institute for Cancer Research, according to a Feb. 25 press release.

Dr. Weinberg joined Fox Chase in 2001 as director of gastroenterology and has served as inaugural chair of the department of medicine since 2008. He will lead efforts to organize and strategically expand cancer screening and prevention research and services, including new care delivery models, point-of-care screening initiatives and dedicated screening clinics.

He will also guide multidisciplinary initiatives to advance prevention research, address cancer disparities, strengthen community outreach and support National Cancer Institute priorities.