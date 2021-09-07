5 fast facts on Gastro Health's CEO

Joseph Garcia has been the CEO of Miami-based Gastro Health since February 2018.

Five things to know:

1. Mr. Garcia previously served as CEO of Sage Dental for more than four years. Under his leadership, the group expanded from 20 practices to more than 60 in Florida and Georgia.

2. Before joining Sage Dental, Mr. Garcia was COO of 21st Century Oncology for more than two years and division vice president at DaVita for almost four years.

3. Mr. Garcia received a BSBA and an MBA from Omaha, Neb.-based Creighton University.

4. Under Mr. Garcia's leadership, in the last three months, Gastro Health has acquired two locations in Florida and a seven-physician practice in Virginia, and secured a $90 million investment from Penfund, a Toronto-based fund management company.

5. Gastro Health has more than 270 affiliated physicians, more than 100 locations and more than six states with centers.