3 gastroenterology specialists making headlines

Three gastroenterology specialists making headlines:

1. Fort Myers, Fla.-based gastroenterologist Asif Choudhury, MD, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery. Read more here.

2. Adam Bell, DO, joined St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. Dr. Bell is a general surgeon who specializes in gastroenterology. Read more about him here.

3.The Florida Department of Health placed an emergency restriction order on a gastroenterologist's medical license after he inappropriately touched a woman during an emergency room exam. Read more here.

