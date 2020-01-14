177 gastroenterologists to know in 2019 & 4 other must read articles

Four must-read articles for GIs this week:

1. Check-Cap reported final results from its U.S. pilot study of its C-Scan System, a preparation-free colorectal cancer detection system. Researchers evaluated the C-Scan System on a pilot basis. Forty patients ingested a C-Scan capsule, and then underwent a fecal immunochemical test and a comparative colonoscopy. Twenty-eight of the patients were evaluable. Read more here.

2. Independent group purchasing organization Gastrologix entered into a pair of partnerships to provide more options to its independent gastroenterologist members. Read more here.

3. Becker's ASC Review featured 117 gastroenterologists in 2019. Learn about them here.

4. As the decade comes to a close in gastroenterology, the specialty has never been at a point of more promise. Colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates are decreasing as screening rates increase; the introduction of machine learning into the specialty is happening at a rapid pace; and the public has never been more aware of the importance of gut health. Nine industry leaders shared their thoughts on how the field will look in 2030. Read more here.

5. Provation Medical acquired MD-Reports, an EMR, practice management and report-writing software provider. Read more here.

More articles on gastroenterology:

