160 GIs to know in 2021

Becker's featured dozens of gastroenterologists from across the country this year.
Editor's note: This is not a list of top surgeons, rather a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list.
Here are 160 gastroenterologists to know:
- Faten Aberra, MD. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Dr. Aberra earned her medical degree from Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. She completed her residency and fellowship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
- Maria Abreu, MD. University of Miami Health System. Dr. Abreu received the Lifetime Disruptor Award from the American College of Gastroenterology in October. Throughout her career, she has worked to find better treatments for inflammatory bowel disease.
- Nezam Afdhal, MD. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). Dr. Afdhal is the chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at Beth Israel. His clinical interests include gallbladder disorders, hepatitis B and C, and liver cancer.
- Elham Afghani, MD. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore): Dr. Afghani earned her medical degree and completed a residency at the University of California, Irvine. She then completed a fellowship at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.
- Suneal Agarwal, MD. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston). Dr. Agarwal's professional interests include celiac and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, colorectal cancer screening and endoscopic ultrasound. He's a member of several organizations including the American College of Gastroenterology and American Association of Liver Diseases.
- Dilpesh Agrawal, MD. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee). Dr. Agrawal received his medical degree from B.J. Medical College in India. He then completed a residency at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock and a fellowship at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
- Stuart Akerman, MD. Digestive Health Associates of Texas (Dallas). Dr. Akerman was named a best doctor by D Magazine in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
- Imtiaz Alam, MD. UMC Health System (Lubbock, Texas). Dr. Alam received his medical degree from the University of Dundee in Scotland. He completed his residency at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia and his fellowship at the University of California-San Francisco. Dr. Alam is the medical director of HepCare Specialty Pharmacy and is also a clinical associate professor of medicine at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.
- Andrew Albert, MD. Chicago Gastro. Dr. Albert earned his medical degree from Washington, D.C.-based George Washington University School of Medicine. He completed a residency at Boston University Medical Center and completed a fellowship at Loyola Medical Center in Chicago. He also received advanced training around inflammatory bowel diseases at The University of Chicago. He founded Chicago Gastro.
- Eduardo Alcocer, MD. Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology. Dr. Alcocer earned his medical degree from Autonomous University of Guadalajara in Mexico. He completed a residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and a fellowship at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
- Hasan Ali, MD. Delaware Center for Digestive Care (Newark). Dr. Ali earned his medical degree from Gandhi Medical College in India. He completed his residency at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y., and his fellowship at Albany (N.Y.) Medical College. He was previously an assistant professor at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he was named "Outstanding Teacher of the Year" in 1998. He was also named a physician ambassador at ChristianaCare Wilmington (Del.) Hospital.
- Satya Allaparthi, MD. Sutter Health (Castro Valley, Calif.). Dr. Allaparthi received his medical degree from Andhra Medical College in India. He completed his internal medicine residency at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass.
- Estella Alonso, MD. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital (Chicago). Dr. Alonso is the medical director of the hospital's Siragusa Transplantation Center. She is also a professor of pediatrics and medical social sciences at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.
- Frank Anderson, MD. Sutter Santa Rosa (Calif.) Regional Hospital. Dr. Anderson treats conditions including celiac disease, colitis, inflammatory bowel disease and Wilson's disease. He received his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of California Los Angeles Medical Center.
- Karin Andersson, MD. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Dr. Andersson is director of the hospital's hepatitis B clinic. She specializes in liver disease and has an interest in hepatitis B infection.
- Ghazaleh Aram, MD. Gastro Health (Miami). Dr. Aram completed her fellowship at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She has presented at several national conferences and was named a top doctor by NorthernVirginia magazine.
- Rosemarie Arena, MD. Mountainside Medical Group (Montclair, N.J.). Dr. Arena received her medical degree and completed her residency and fellowship at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. Her interests include inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and liver disease.
- Andrew Aronsohn, MD. University of Chicago Medicine. Dr. Aronsohn is an associate professor at the hospital's Center for Liver Diseases and a faculty member at the University of Chicago's MacLean Center for Clinical Medical Ethics. He served as a committee member for the National Academy of Sciences' report for hepatitis B and C elimination.
- Diana Arsene, MD. Associates in Gastroenterology (Colorado Springs, Co.). Dr. Arsene earned her medical degree from the University of Miami. She completed her residency at the Los Angeles County-University of Southern California Medical Center and her fellowship at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
- Eric Avezzano, MD. Bergen Medical Associates (Emerson, N.J.). Dr. Avezzano earned his medical degree from Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Renaissance School of Medicine. He completed his residency at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and his fellowship at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. He is a founding member and the medical director of the Endoscopy Center of Bergen County in Paramus, N.J.
- Subhas Banerjee, MD. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care. Dr. Banerjee's specialties include cholelithiasis and eosinophilic esophagitis. He chaired the annual scientific program committee for the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy from 2012 until 2013.
- Edward Barnes, MD. UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.). Dr. Barnes is an assistant professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, where he completed an advanced fellowship in inflammatory bowel diseases. His work has been published in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, Journal of Pediatrics, and Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
- Erin Barth, MD. Associates in Digestive Health (Cape Coral and Fort Myers, Fla.): Dr. Barth earned her medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans. She completed her residency at the University of California San Diego Medical Center and fellowships at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Crohns and Colitis Foundation of America in New York City and Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago.
- Dawn Borromeo Beaulieu, MD. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Dr. Beaulieu earned her medical degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. She completed her residency and fellowship at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. She is the director of Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Functional Medicine Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinic and Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pediatric Transition Clinic.
- Daniel Behin, MD. Montefiore Medical Center (New York City): Dr. Behin earned his medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark and completed his residency and fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center.
- Mitch Bernsen, MD, Illinois Gastroenterology Group (Peoria). Dr. Bernsen leads Illinois' largest GI group. He earned his medical degree from Chicago-based Rush Medical College, completed his residency at Chicago-based Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center and completed his fellowship at Chicago-based Loyola University of Chicago. IGG joined the GI Alliance in July 2020.
- Tyler Berzin, MD. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). Dr. Berzin earned his medical degree from Brown University's Warren Alpert Medical School in Providence, R.I. He completed his residency at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and his fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He recently performed a procedure using Medtronic's artificial intelligence endoscopy module, GI Genius, making Beth Israel the first in the state to perform a procedure using the device. He is also the director of the hospital's advanced endoscopy fellowship.
- Deborah Bethards, MD. Penn State Health Medicine (Hershey, Pa.): Dr. Bethards earned her medical degree from the Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. She completed her residency and fellowship at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey.
- Edgar Bigornia, MD. Allied Digestive Health (West Long Branch, N.J.). Dr. Bigornia earned his medical degree from SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in New York City. He completed his residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City and his fellowship at the New York Medical College in Valhalla, N.Y. He has been named a top doctor by New Jersey Monthly magazine.
- Dennis Black, MD. Le Bonheur Children's Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.). Dr. Black specializes in pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric liver disease and nutrition. He's a professor at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.
- Elizabeth Bollinger, MD. Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group (Gonzales, La.). Dr. Bollinger became interested in the medical field as a child and remains interested in advances in the field. She received her medical degree and completed her residency at New Orleans-based Louisiana State University School of Medicine.
- Donald Brannan, MD. GI Associates and Endoscopy Center (Flowood, Miss.). Dr. Brannan earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. He completed his residency at the Naval Hospital in Oakland, Calif., and was a fellow at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Dr. Brannan has published several articles in medical journals and participated in multiple clinical research studies.
- Ezra Burstein, MD, PhD. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). Dr. Burstein earned his medical degree from Cayetano Heredia University in Peru. He completed his residency at UT Southwestern and a fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Dr. Burstein has received several awards, including being named physician of the year by the North Texas chapter of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation in 2017.
- Michael Camilleri, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Camilleri earned his medical degree from Guardamangia, Malta-based University of Malta Medical School. He completed a residency at St. Luke's University Hospital in Guardamangia and completed a pair of fellowships at Hammersmith Hospital at University of London and a pair of fellowships at Mayo Clinic. He recently received the Julius Friedenwald Medal, the AGA's highest honor.
- John Cello, MD. University of California San Francisco Health. Dr. Cello is the director of the UCSF Esophageal Motility Center. He has received several awards, including the Distinguished Educator Award from the American Gastroenterological Association and American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.
- Maurice Cerulli, MD. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Dr. Cerulli earned his medical degree from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine in New York City, where he also completed a residency under its former name, State University of New York Health Science Center. He then completed a fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
- Sumant Chakravorty, MD. Gastro Health (Miami): Dr. Chakravorty earned his medical degree from King George's Medical University in India. He completed a residency at the Lincoln Medical Center in New York City and a fellowship at the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.
- Lin Chang, MD. University of California Los Angeles Health. Dr. Chang is the program director of UCLA's GI fellowship program. She is also the co-director of UCLA's G. Oppenheimer Center for Neurobiology of Stress and Resilience.
- Saurabh Chawla, MD. Emory University Hospital (Atlanta). Dr. Chawla is the director of endoscopy at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta. He has published several research studies, articles and book chapters and has presented at national and international conferences.
- Edaire Cheng, MD. Children'sHealth (Dallas). Dr. Cheng earned her medical degree from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, where she also completed her residency and fellowship. Her research has been featured in several publications, and in 2016, she was given the Early Career Research Award from Children's Health Children's Clinical Research Advisory Committee.
- Steven Chetham, MD. Gastroenterology of the Rockies (Louisville, Colo.). Dr. Chetham earned his medical degree from Albany (N.Y.) Medical College. He completed his residency at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, and his fellowship at Boston University. He was named a fellow of the American College of Physicians in 1999 and is an associate clinical professor of medicine at Aurora-based University of Colorado School of Medicine.
- Austin Chiang, MD. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia). Dr. Chiang earned his medical degree from New York City-based Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, completed his residency at New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and completed a pair of fellowships at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals and Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital.
- Eric Chiou, MD. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston). Dr. Chiou earned his medical degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. His research has been published multiple times and provided evidence on successful treatment methods for digestive tract disorders. He is an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
- Eric Choi, MD. Riverside (Calif.) Medical Clinic. Dr. Choi earned his medical degree from Temple University in Philadelphia. He completed a residency at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and a fellowship at the Scripps Clinic in San Diego. He completed a second fellowship at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
- Eric Chu, MD. Providence (Renton, Wash.). Dr. Chu has won several awards, including being named a top gastroenterologist by the Consumer's Research Council of America.
- Edmund Chung, MD. Middlesex Gastroenterology Associates (Middletown, Conn.). Dr. Chung received his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine in New York City and completed his residency and fellowship at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn.
- Raymond Chung, MD. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Dr. Chung is the director of hepatology and the liver center. He's known for his research in viral hepatitis, and he led work defining biomarkers and gene markers for people at high risk for liver disease and cancer.
- Matthew Ciorba, MD. Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Dr. Ciorba earned his medical degree from University of Iowa in Iowa City. He completed a residency at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and completed his fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
- Carl Colton, MD. Florida Digestive Health Specialists (Port Charlotte). Dr. Colton earned his medical degree at the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowship at University Hospitals of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
- Fabio Cominelli, MD. University Hospitals Cleveland (Ohio) Medical Center. Dr. Cominelli is chief of the hospital's gastroenterology division. He is also a professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland.
- Elizabeth Coss, MD. The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Dr. Coss earned her medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and completed a fellowship with the American College of Gastroenterology's IBD School in Washington, D.C. In 2018, she provided training at the Multidisciplinary Inflammatory Bowel Disease Conference and the North American Fellows Conference.
- Elias Dabul, MD. GastroHealth (Miami). Dr. Dabul earned his medical degree from La Universidad Central del Este in the Dominican Republic. He then completed his residency and fellowship at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, now known as John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital.
- Piet de Groen, MD. University of Minnesota Physicians (Minneapolis). Dr. de Groen treats adults with colon and rectal polyps, specializing in colonoscopies and endoscopies. His research interests include colorectal cancer prevention and endoscopy quality.
- Conor Delaney, MD, PhD. Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston). Dr. Delaney is a colorectal surgeon, and he's published more than 450 lectures, 15 books and 400 manuscripts, reviews and chapters. He was named president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Florida in September.
- Laurie De Leve, MD, PhD. Keck Medical Center of the University of Southern California (Los Angeles). Dr. De Leve earned her medical degree from the Erasmus University of Rotterdam in the Netherlands and completed her residency at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She then completed her fellowship at the University of California Los Angeles.
- Evan Dellon, MD. University of North Carolina Health (Chapel Hill). Dr. Dellon earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He completed his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and his fellowship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is the director of the University of North Carolina Health's Center for Gastrointestinal Biology and Disease research core, which provides support for research projects.
- Patricia DeRusso, MD. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. DeRusso earned her medical degree at George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. She completed her residency and fellowship at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She is the hospital's vice president of medical staff and chief physician affairs officer.
- Roshani Desai, MD. Marshall Browning Hospital (Du Quoin, Ill.). Dr. Desai earned her medical degree from the University of Missouri in Kansas City and completed her residency and fellowship at Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
- Kenneth DeVault, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. DeVault earned his medical degree from the Wake Forest School of Medicine Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education in Winston-Salem, N.C. He is a past president of the American College of Gastroenterology and is chair of the Mayo Clinic's personnel committee and Florida committees.
- Gayle Diamond, MD. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Diamond is an assistant professor of clinical pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. She is a member of the peer review committee at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Meza, Ariz.
- John DiBaise, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. DiBaise earned his medical degree and completed a fellowship at Omaha-based University of Nebraska Medical Center. He completed his residency at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. He has been named a top reviewer for the American Journal of Gastroenterology and Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics.
- Christopher DiMaio, MD. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City). Dr. DiMaio is the director of therapeutic endoscopy. His research interests include pancreatic cancers and novel endoscopic techniques to diagnose and treat it.
- Dennis DiSantis, MD. Dekalb (Ga.) Gastroenterology Associates. Dr. DiSantis completed his fellowship at the Cleveland (Ohio) Clinic. He was previously an assistant clinical professor of medicine at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., and has been listed in Super Doctors.
- Jason Dominitz, MD. University of Washington Medicine (Seattle). Dr. Dominitz earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland in College Park. He completed a residency and two fellowships at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C. He is a member of the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer and a senior associate editor of the American Journal of Gastroenterology.
- Ju Dong Yang, MD. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). Dr. Yang has conducted several studies on liver cancer and is interested in liver cancer healthcare disparities from a global perspective. In 2020, he received the Junior Faculty Development Award from the American College of Gastroenterologists.
- Brian Dooreck, MD. Memorial Hospital Pembroke (Pembroke Pines, Fla.). Dr. Dooreck received his medical degree from Tel Aviv University in Israel and completed his residency at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center in New York City, which has since been renamed Mount Sinai Morningside. He then completed his fellowship at University of Miami-Jackson Memorial Medical Center in Florida.
- Peter Draganov, MD. UF Health (Gainesville). Dr. Draganov is a professor of medicine at the University of Florida School of Medicine. He has earned several awards, including the Scientific Poster Recognition Award from the Southern Medical Association.
- Michael Dragutsky, MD, Gastro One (Memphis, Tenn.). Dr. Dragutsky earned his medical degree from Bryan-based Texas A&M College of Medicine, completed his internship and residency at Memphis-based Baptist Memorial Hospital and completed his fellowship at Memphis-based University of Tennessee Health Science Center. He is also the treasurer of the Digestive Health Physicians Association and founded Cornerstone Cellars, a winery in Napa Valley, Calif.
- Dayna Early, MD. Siteman Cancer Center (St. Louis): Dr. Early earned her medical degree from University of Missouri, Columbia. She completed a residency and fellowship at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.
- John Eaton, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Eaton earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City. He completed two residencies and fellowships at the Mayo Clinic. He has earned several awards and honors, including the J. Arnold Bargen Award from the Mayo Clinic and the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research Award from the American College of Gastroenterology.
- Esmail Elwazir, MD. Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (Dallas). Dr. Elwazir earned his medical degree from the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. He completed his residency at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and his fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He has been named a top doctor by D Magazine multiple times.
- Jonathan Erlich, MD. GI Solutions of Illinois (Chicago). Dr. Erlich has a passion for managing inflammatory bowel disease and has done research about IBD care. He received his medical degree from the University of Chicago and completed his residency at Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
- Bob Etemad, MD. Maine Line Health (Wynnewood, Pa.). Dr. Etemad completed fellowships at the Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He was named a top doctor by Main Line Today magazine in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
- Steven Erdman, MD. Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus, Ohio). Dr. Erdman earned his medical degree from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. He completed his residency at the University of Colorado in Boulder and his fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Dr. Erdman is past president of the Collaborative Group of the Americas on Inherited Gastrointestinal Cancer and has authored 53 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters.
- Lisa Fahey, MD. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Fahey earned her medical degree from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Ill. She completed her residency at the NewYork Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City and her fellowship at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She is co-director of the hospital's celiac center.
- Robert Faust, MD. Providence Medical Group (Santa Rosa, Calif.). Dr. Faust earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University in New Orleans. He completed his residency and a fellowship at the University of California Davis. He completed another fellowship at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Australia. Dr. Faust previously served as the chief of staff at Providence Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital and is a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology.
- Leandro Feo, MD. Tenet Florida Physician Services (Boca Raton). Dr. Feo joined Tenet Florida Physician Services in January to open an office in Boca Raton. He received his medical degree from Barquisimeto, Venezuela-based Universidad Lisandro Alvarado School of Medicine.
- Joe Feuerstein, MD. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). Dr. Feuerstein received his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Boston University Medical Center. He completed his fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. His interests include Crohn's disease, gastrointestinal bleeding and ulcerative colitis.
- Tse-Ling Fong, MD. Hoag Hospital (Newport Beach, Calif.). Dr. Fong earned his medical degree from University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He completed his residency and two fellowships at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center. Dr. Fong is a fellow of the American College of Physicians.
- Dawn Francis, MD. Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville). Dr. Francis received her medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora. She completed a residency and fellowship with Rochester, Minn-based Mayo Clinic.
- Richard Fried, MD. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Dr. Fried earned his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine in New York City. He completed a residency and internship at Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
- David Furman, MD. Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (Bennington). Dr. Furman received his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Portsmouth (Va.) Naval Medical Center. He completed his fellowship at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C., which has since combined with the National Naval Medical Center to become Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
- Scott Gabbard, MD. Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Gabbard earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland and completed his residency at University of North Carolina Hospitals in Chapel Hill. He also completed two fellowships at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
- Kishore Gaddipati, MD. San Diego (Calif.) Gastroenterology. Dr. Gaddipati earned his medical degree from the NTR University of Health Sciences in India. He completed his residency at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and a fellowship at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. He has been named a top doctor by San Diego Magazine in 2013, 2017, 2019 and 2021.
- Eric Gaumnitz, MD. UW Health (Madison, Wis.): Dr. Gaumnitz earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City. He completed a residency and fellowship with UW Health.
- Frederick Gessner, MD. Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.): Dr. Gessner earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. He completed a residency at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, followed by a fellowship at the Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C.
- Sujoy Ghorai, MD. Western Washington Medical Group (Everett, Wash.). Dr. Ghorai grew up in Alabama and completed his residency at the University of Alabama School of Medicine in Montgomery. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond.
- Wolfram Goessling, MD, PhD. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Dr. Goessling is the chief of the gastroenterology division at Massachusetts General Hospital and is the Jules L. Dienstag, MD, and Betty and Newell Hale Endowed Chair in Gastroenterology. He's also a professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston.
- Phillip Goldmeier, MD. Digestive Health Associates (Farmington Hills, Mich.). Dr. Goldmeier earned his medical degree from the Columbus-based Ohio State University College of Medicine. He completed his residency at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and his fellowship at Sinai Hospital in Detroit, now known as DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital. He is the medical director of the Michigan Endoscopy Center in Farmington Hills.
- Tamas Gonda, MD. NYU Langone Health (New York City). Dr. Gonda joined NYU Langone Health as director of the hospital's pancreatic disease program in December. He's also New York City-based NYU Langone Tisch Hospital's chief of endoscopy.
- David Greenwald, MD. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City). Dr. Greenwald earned his medical degree from New York City-based Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He completed a residency and a fellowship at New York City-based Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, now NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Greenwald is the current president of the American College of Gastroenterology.
- Fadlallah Habr, MD. Rhode Island Hospital (Providence). Dr. Habr earned his medical degree from the Lebanese University School of Medicine, now known as the Faculty of Medical Sciences, in Lebanon. He then completed residencies at the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., and Rhode Island Hospital/the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University in Providence, R.I. He also completed a fellowship at the Alpert Medical School at Brown University.
- Dina Halegoua De Marzio, MD. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia). Dr. Halegoua De Marzio earned her medical degree from the Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia. She then completed a residency and fellowship at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals.
- Muhammad Hasan, MD. AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.). Dr. Hasan is director of the hospital's advanced endoscopy fellowship program at the Center for Interventional Endoscopy. He has written several articles and book chapters and regularly participates in conferences for lectures and endoscopy workshops.
- David Hellman, DO. Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Hellman earned his doctorate in osteopathic medicine from the Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He completed his residency at the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville. He completed his fellowship at Botsford General Hospital in Farmington Hills, Mich. He was awarded the Caring Excellence Certified Physician Award from Bethesda Memorial Hospital in Boynton Beach, Fla.
- Gail Herzig, MD. Emerson Hospital (Acton, Mass.). Dr. Herzig earned her medical degree from Albany Medical College in New York. She completed a residency and fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
- David Hess, MD. Cincinnati GI. Dr. Hess earned his medical degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus. He completed his residency at Good Samaritan Hospital Cincinnati and a fellowship at the Boston University School of Medicine. He has received multiple awards for his teaching and medical services, including being recognized as an outstanding member of the internal medicine teaching faculty from Good Samaritan Hospital.
- Edith Ho, MD. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care. Dr. Ho earned her medical degree from the University of Toronto in Canada. She completed her residency at Stanford (Calif.) University and her fellowship at the University of California San Francisco. She serves on the American College of Gastroenterology's educational affairs committee.
- Richard Hodin, MD. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Dr. Hodin earned his medical degree from Tulane University in New Orleans. He completed a residency and fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and another fellowship at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
- Caroline Hwang, MD. Hoag Hospital (Newport Beach, Calif.). Dr. Hwang received her medical degree from the University of California-Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine. She completed her residency at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City and fellowships at Columbia University and the University of California-San Francisco. She is director of Hoag's Margolis family inflammatory bowel disease program.
- Essam Imseis, MD. Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital (Houston). Dr. Imseis earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University in Shreveport and completed his residency at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. He completed his fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
- David Jager, MD. Capital Digestive Care (Silver Spring, Md.). Dr. Jager earned his medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City. He completed his residency at George Washington University Medical Center in Washington, D.C., and a fellowship at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.
- Spencer Jenkins, MD. Carolina Digestive Disease and Palmetto Endoscopy Suite (Columbia, S.C.). Dr. Jenkins earned his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He completed his residency at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va. He also completed a fellowship at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.
- Dennis Jensen, MD. UCLA Health (Los Angeles). Dr. Jensen earned his medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. He completed his residencies at the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland and the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, where he also completed a fellowship. He is the recipient of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy's Rudolf V. Schindler Award.
- Rafiul Sameer Islam, MD. Lubbock (Texas) Gastroenterology & Liver Associates. Dr. Islam earned his medical degree and completed his residency from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock. He completed his fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Ariz. Dr. Islam is the gastroenterology division chief and assistant clinical professor of gastroenterology & hepatology at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
- Denise Kalmaz, MD. University of California San Diego Health. Dr. Kalmaz earned her medical degree at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. She completed her residency at the University of California Los Angeles School of Medicine and her fellowship at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. She is one of few gastroenterologists in the area who performs balloon endoscopies, and she directs UC San Diego Health's small bowel endoscopy program.
- Fasiha Kanwal, MD. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston). Dr. Kanwal earned her medical degree from King Edward Medical College in Pakistan. She is the editor-in-chief of Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
- Oleg Katcher, MD. Gastro NYC. Dr. Katcher earned his medical degree from the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine in New York City. He completed his residency at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City and his fellowship at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. He has won several awards, including the Poster Presidential Award from the American College of Gastroenterology.
- W. Ray Kim, MD. Stanford (Calif.) Hospital. Dr. Kim is chief of the gastroenterology and hepatology division. His career goal is to "improve the outcome of individuals with chronic liver disease by identifying the optimal means for diagnosis, monitoring, treatment and prevention."
- Frederick Kogan, MD. Banner Health (Peoria, Ariz.). Dr. Kogan received his medical degree from the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He completed his residency and fellowship at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz.
- Prashant Krishnan, MD. Gastro Care Partners/Peak Gastroenterology Associates (Colorado Springs, Colo.). Dr. Krishnan is one of the co-leaders of Peak Gastroenterology Associates, the largest GI practice in southwest Colorado. He earned his medical degree from New Orleans-based LSU Health Sciences Center and completed his residency and fellowship at Detroit-based Henry Ford Hospital.
- Eugene Lam, MD. Desert Care Network (La Quinta, Calif.). Dr. Lam earned his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He completed a residency at the Boston Medical Center and a fellowship at UCLA Medical Center.
- David Landy, MD. Birmingham (Ala.) Gastroenterology: Dr. Landy earned his medical degree from Emory University in Atlanta, where he also completed his residency. He completed a fellowship at the University of Florida Health Science Center in Jacksonville.
- Edward Lebovics, MD. Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla, N.Y.): Dr. Lebovics earned his medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine in New York City. He completed a residency at the Washington University Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Following that, he completed fellowships at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago and New York Medical College in Valhalla.
- Anne Marie Lennon, MBBCh, PhD. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore). Dr. Lennon is the director of gastroenterology and is a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She received her medical degree at Dublin-based Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and completed residencies at Cleveland Clinic and Dublin-based Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.
- Shelly Lu, MD. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). Dr. Lu earned her medical degree from the University of California Los Angeles School of Medicine, where she also completed her fellowship. She completed a residency at Cedars-Sinai. Dr. Lu has received uninterrupted funding from the National Institutes of Health since 1992 and currently has five active research programs being funded by the organization.
- Chaitanya Pant, MD. Prevea Health (Green Bay, Wis.): Dr. Pant earned his medical degree from Kasturba Medical College in India. He completed two residencies at Louisiana State University's Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. He also completed fellowships at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City and the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.
- David Maddock, MD. Prima CARE (Fall River, Mass.). Dr. Maddock earned his medical degree from the University of Dublin Trinity College School of Medicine in Ireland. He completed his residency at Brown University in Providence, R.I., followed by a fellowship at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, Mass.
- Irena Maier, MD. Atrius Health (Newton, Mass.). Dr. Maier's clinical interests include gastroenterological malignancies and esophageal disorders. She joined Atrius Health in 2004.
- Ira Michaelson, MD. Trinity Health Center-Medical Arts (Minot, N.D.). Dr. Michaelson earned his medical degree from the University of Florence in Italy. The first year of his residency was completed at Carney Hospital in Boston, his second year was completed at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, and his third year at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He then completed a fellowship at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester.
- Rossana Moura, MD. Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.). Dr. Moura received her medical degree from Federal Fluminense University in Brazil and completed her residency at Jackson Memorial Medical Center in Miami. She also received fellowship training at Jackson Memorial Medical Center.
- Farid Namin, MD. Jackson County Gastroenterology (Independence, Mo.). Dr. Namin has done extensive research in functional bowel and motility disorders. He opened a personal protective equipment manufacturer in January.
- Mel Ona, MD. Ohana Endoscopy Clinic (Kapolei, Hawaii). Dr. Ona opened Ohana Endoscopy Clinic in February, and it's the state's first office-based endoscopy facility. He earned his medical degree from West Indies, Grenada-based St. George's University School of Medicine.
- Charles Owen, MD. Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (Southlake). Dr. Owen's specialties include advanced endoscopy and hepatology. Along with his medical degree, he holds a master's in business administration from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
- John Pandolfino, MD. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago). Dr. Pandolfino is the chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at Northwestern Memorial. He received his medical degree at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Ill., and completed a residency at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
- Darrell Pardi, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Pardi earned his medical degree from the University of Rochester (N.Y.), where he also completed his residency. He completed another residency at Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital and a fellowship at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science in Rochester, Minn. Dr. Pardi was named chair of Mayo Clinic's department of gastroenterology in 2020.
- Bhaktasharan "Buck" Patel, MD. Peak Gastroenterology Associates. Dr. Patel is the other force behind Peak and its affiliated platform, Gastro Care Partners. He earned his medical degree from Gujarat, India-based Baroda Medical College, completed his residency at Evanston, Ill.-based St. Francis Hospital and completed his fellowship at Los Angeles-based University of Southern California.
- David Piccoli, MD. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Piccoli earned his medical degree at Harvard Medical School, completed an internship and residency at Boston Children's Hospital and completed his fellowship at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
- Eric Pollack, MD. Capital Digestive Care (Silver Spring, Md.): Dr. Pollack earned his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College in Ithaca, N.Y. He then completed a residency at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and a fellowship at New York University, both in New York City .
- Dean Railey, MD. Gastro Health (Miami): Dr. Railey earned his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine. He completed his residency and fellowship at the University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital.
- Diana Riera, MD. Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.). Dr. Riera earned her medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla and completed a residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.
- David Rubin, MD. University of Chicago Medical Center. Dr. Rubin is chief of the section of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at UChicago Medical Center. He's a member of several organizations, including the American Gastroenterological Association, American College of Physicians and American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.
- Stephen Rudolph, MD. Fairview Health Services (Minneapolis). Dr. Rudolph received his medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis. He completed his residency at Hennepin County Medical Center, also in Minneapolis.
- Ahmed Saeed, MD. HCA Midwest Health (Overland Park, Kan.). Dr. Saeed is an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Kansas in Lawrence and the director of endoscopy for the Kansas City (Mo.) VA Medical Center.
- Erica Samuel, MD. GI Associates (Milwaukee). Dr. Samuel earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, where she also completed her residency and fellowship.
- Bruce Sands, MD. Mount Sinai (New York City). Dr. Sands joined Mount Sinai as chief of the Dr. Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology in 2010. He's recognized as an advocate for continued translational research on Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.
- Esperance Schaefer, MD. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): Dr. Schaefer earned her medical degree from the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. She then completed her residency and fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital.
- Alison Schneider, MD. Cleveland Clinic Florida Weston Hospital. Dr. Schneider earned her medical degree from the University of Miami and completed an internship and residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. She was elected president of the Florida Gastroenterologic Society in November.
- Samir Shah, MD. Miriam Hospital (Providence, R.I.). Dr. Shah is chief of gastroenterology at Miriam Hospital. He was recently elected president of the American College of Gastroenterologists.
- Eric Sibley, MD, PhD. Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford University (Palo Alto, Calif.). Dr. Sibley earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore and completed his residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, Calif. He also completed a fellowship at Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine.
- Muhammad Siddiq, MD. The Jackson (Tenn.) Clinic. Dr. Siddiq received his medical degree from Dow Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan, and completed his residency at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in New York City's Staten Island borough. He completed his fellowship at Cook County Hospital in Chicago.
- Uzma Siddiqui, MD. University of Chicago Medicine. Dr. Siddiqui earned her medical degree from the University of Miami and completed her residency at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. She completed fellowships at New York University and Yale University in New Haven, Conn. She was most recently named director of the University of Chicago Medicine’s Center for Endoscopic Research and Therapeutics.
- Nina Singh, MD. Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates. Dr. Singh joined Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in 2012. During her fellowship and residency at the University of Illinois Medical Center in Chicago, she researched the role of a protein-based signaling pathway in producing liver cancer.
- Eva Sotil, MD. Hartford (Conn.) Hospital. Dr. Sotil earned her medical degree from Universidad De Navarra Facultad De Medicina in Spain. She completed her residency and fellowship at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. She completed a second fellowship at Northwestern University School of Medicine in Chicago.
- Shanthi Srinivasan, MD. Emory University Hospital (Atlanta). Dr. Srinivasan is division director of digestive diseases at Emory University Hospital. Her clinical interests are in gastrointestinal motility disorders with a focus on diabetes.
- John Suh, MD. United Digestive. Joining United Digestive affiliate Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in 2008, Dr. Suh advanced through the practice until he became CMO in August 2020. Dr. Suh earned his medical degree from Birmingham-based University of Alabama, completed a residency at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan and completed his fellowship at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
- Kara Sullivan, MD. Mankato (Minn.) Clinic. Dr. Sullivan joined Mankato Clinic in 2013 and specializes in esophageal, stomach, intestinal, liver and pancreatic disorders and colon cancer prevention. She received her medical degree from Vermillion-based University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Minnesota Medical School.
- Gloria Sze, MD. Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Sze earned her medical degree from University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles. She completed a residency and fellowship at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center in Los Angeles.
- David Tendler, MD. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.): Dr. Tendler earned his medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn. He completed his residency and fellowship at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
- Jonathan Terdiman, MD. University of San Francisco Medical Center. Dr. Terdiman is co-director of UCSF Medical Center's inflammatory bowel disease center and colorectal cancer prevention program. He received his medical degree from New York City-based Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and completed a residency at UCSF.
- Nathan Tofteland, MD. Wichita (Kan.) Gastroenterology. Dr. Tofteland received his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita. He also completed dual residencies in internal medicine and pediatrics there.
- Erin Toto, MD. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Dr. Toto received her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, now called Sidney Kimmel Medical College, and completed her residency at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. She completed her fellowship at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.
- Roopa Vemulapalli, MD. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). Dr. Vemulapalli moderates the Division of Digestive and Liver Diseases' Quality Control Officer and Morbidity and Mortality Conference. She's currently researching the efficacy of a capsule endoscopy in the small intestine.
- John Walsh, MD. Huron Gastro (Ypsilanti, Mich.). Dr. Wash's clinical interests include inflammatory bowel disease and esophageal and peptic disorders. He's a subinvestigator at Huron Gastro's research department.
- Jack Wands, MD. Brown Medicine (Providence, R.I.). Dr. Wands earned his medical degree from the University of Washington in Seattle. He completed his residency and a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He also completed fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Dr. Wands is a professor at Brown Alpert Medical School in Providence, R.I., and is director of its Liver Research Center.
- Jim Weber, MD. Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (Southlake) and GI Alliance (Dallas). Dr. Weber earned his medical degree from Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern Medicine, completed a residency at Dallas-based Parkland Memorial Hospital and completed his fellowship at Dallas-based Baylor University Medical Center. Dr. Weber founded TDDC and GI Alliance, the largest private equity-backed GI-focused platform.
- David Weinberg, MD. Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia). Dr. Weinberg earned his medical degree from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. He completed his residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and two fellowships at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Dr. Weinberg was most recently named a co-editor-in-chief of the American Gastroenterological Association's journal, Gastroenterology.
- Gareth Weiner, MD. Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology (Denver). Appointed to his role in January 2014, Dr. Weiner is involved in all operational decisions made by RMG. He earned his medical degree from Denver-based University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, completed his internship and residency at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver and returned to University of Colorado Health Sciences Center to complete his fellowship.
- Matthew Wood, MD. Digestive Health Partners (Asheville, N.C.). Dr. Wood earned his medical degree from the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia. He completed his residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., and his fellowship at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. Dr. Wood was the first physician in Western North Carolina to perform a capsule endoscopy.
- Azade Yedidag, MD. Mercyhealth Physicians Clinic-Rockton (Rockford, Ill.). Dr. Yedidag earned her medical degree from Istanbul University Cerrahpasa Medical School in Turkey and completed residencies at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., and the University of Chicago. Her interests include esophageal and abdominal disorders, liver disease and colon cancer screening.