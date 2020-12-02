10 hot spots for GI development over the last 3 years

Over the last three years, Becker's ASC Review reported on 98 new gastroenterology developments. There have been 41 new developments with GI services in 2020 so far.

Here are the 10 states with the most new GI developments from 2018 to 2020:

Florida: 12

Pennsylvania: 7

Texas: 6

Ohio: 6

New York: 5

North Carolina: 5

Indiana: 4

Colorado: 4

South Carolina: 4

Maryland: 4

Note: This list is based on past Becker's ASC Review coverage and is not exhaustive.

