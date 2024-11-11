10 gastroenterologists in the headlines

Here are 10 gastroenterologists who have made headlines in the last two months:

1. Harvey Lefton, MD, a gastroenterologist with a career spanning more than 55 years, died on Nov. 5 at 80. Dr. Lefton was responsible for building the largest GI practice in Northeast Philadelphia while also serving as chief of gastroenterology at Jefferson North East Hospitals.

2. Three gastroenterologists joined Becker's to discuss whether they are truly seeing a growing number of young colonoscopy patients.

3. Shabail Mazumdar, MD, a gastroenterologist at Aurora Health Care in Menomonee Falls, Wis., joined Becker's to discuss how the juggling act of economic and regulatory pressure can turn into a "symphony" of smooth practice operations with the right team.

4. Hickory, N.C.-based Gastroenterology Associates added its 10th physician, gastroenterologist Devan Patel, MD.

5. Camarillo, Calif.-based gastroenterologist Jack Rotenburg, MD, died at 78. Dr. Rotenburg attended UCLA School of Medicine before moving in 1976 to Camarillo, where he co-founded Ventura County Gastroenterology Medical Group and maintained the independent practice until his retirement in 2015.

6. Gastro Health’s Kennewick, Wash.-based Tri-Cities Endoscopy Center added to its team gastroenterologist Amber Charoen, MD, one of only a few female GIs working in the area.

7. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Digestive Health Institute is bringing on Jennifer Phan, MD, as medical director for the Hoag Irvine (Calif.) Advanced Endoscopy Center.

8. Mohammad Alomari, MD, joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences division of gastroenterology and hepatology to oversee its inflammatory bowel disease program and clinic.