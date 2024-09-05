Hoag Digestive Health hires new medical director

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Digestive Health Institute is bringing on Jennifer Phan, MD, as medical director for the Hoag Irvine (Calif.) Advanced Endoscopy Center, according to a Sept. 5 news release from the organization.

Dr. Phan is a gastroenterologist with a background in endoscopy, bariatrics and pancreaticobiliary disease, according to the release. She has also been named director of bariatric endoscopy and program director of the Advanced Endoscopy Fellowship at Hoag.

She also specializes in endoscopic management of obesity and associated metabolic disorders. Dr. Phan sits on the American Gastroenterological Association Center for GI Innovation and Technology and serves as the Women in Endoscopy Committee Chair of Industry Relations.