GI specialist Dr. Jack Rotenburg dies at 78

Camarillo, Calif.-based gastroenterologist Jack Rotenburg, MD, has died at 78, according to a Sept. 14 obituary published in the VCStar.

Dr. Rotenburg attended UCLA School of Medicine before moving in 1976 to Camarillo, where he co-founded Ventura County Gastroenterology Medical Group and maintained the independent practice until his retirement in 2015.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Rotenburg served as chief of staff at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo and president-elect of the medical staff at St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, Calif.

He was also an active member of both the American Medical Association and the California Medical Association, including serving as the president of the latter's Ventura County chapter.