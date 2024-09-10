UAMS adds inflammatory bowel disease program leader

Gastroenterologist Mohammad Alomari, MD, has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences division of gastroenterology and hepatology to oversee its inflammatory bowel disease program and clinic.

Dr. Alomari is the only expert on IBD in the state, and he will offer the only intestinal ultrasound evaluation for IBD patients in Arkansas, according to a Sept. 10 news release.

Intestinal ultrasound is a small, cost-effective diagnostic technology that can reduce the number of imaging tests required for patients.

Dr. Alomari joins UAMS from the Cleveland Clinic, where he recently completed an advanced fellowship in IBD.