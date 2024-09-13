GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Gastro Health adds one of region's few female GIs

Claire Wallace -  

Gastro Health’s Kennewick, Wash.-based Tri-Cities Endoscopy Center has added to its team gastroenterologist Amber Charoen, MD, one of only a few female GIs working in the area, according to a Sept. 12 report from the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business.

She completed a fellowship at Providence-based Rhode Island Hospital through Brown University , which is one of the few centers in the U.S. that provides specialized training in women's GI medicine. 

Dr. Charoen joins Gastro Health from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where she taught as an assistant professor of medicine. 

