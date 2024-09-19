North Carolina GI ASC adds 10th physician

Hickory, N.C.-based Gastroenterology Associates has added its 10th physician, gastroenterologist Devan Patel, MD, according to a Sept. 19 report from the Hickory Daily Record.

The practice now includes16 healthcare providers with 10 gastroenterologists and six advanced practice providers.

Dr. Patel will provide care for patients in the endoscopy center and clinic at Gastroenterology Associates, and for hospital patients at Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center, both in Hickory.

Gastroenterology Associates' endoscopy center was named one of the 12 best ASCs for colonoscopy and endoscopy in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report, the report said.